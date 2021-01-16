CBSE students get to download certificates

Hyderabad: Are you a student of Class X-XII of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)? Do you have no Aadhaar card and are you facing problem with your mobile phone to download your certificates from the DigiLocker?

The CBSE has come up with a unique method to help such students. According to the CBSE, so far, it has been providing digital academic documents to the students of its affiliated schools through its academic repositories "ParinamManjusha' and DigiLocker.

The CBSE said that currently, it has uploaded 12 crore academic records of the students from 2004 to 2020 to the DigiLocker. In turn, this helps students to download marks sheets, migration certificates and pass certificates to provide on the day of the declaration of the results.

As of now, students facing problem with their mobile phones with the incorrect number have the option to open Digilocker by giving Aadhar details.

However, foreign students and students without Aadhaar number have been reportedly facing problems in opening the Digilocker, and to download their academic certificates.

To address this issue, now the CBSE has come up with a state-of-art face-matching technology. This additional option will allow students to download their digital academic documents of Class X and XII using "Face Matching Technology".

All that a student has to do is download the application and capture their live photograph. In turn, it will be matched with the photograph on the CBSE admit card already stored in the repository. Once the match of the live captured photograph and with that of the photograph already stored in the CBSE database is successful, then, the certificate will be emailed to the student. The application is made available on "ParniaamManjusha" and DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in/cbse-certificate.html