Cloud4C to set up CoE for SAP, Anthos

Hyderabad: Cloud4C, world's leading cloud managed services provider, is collaborating with Google Cloud to build a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for SAP and Anthos by Google Cloud. The partnership aims to enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey on the cloud.

The CoE will equip businesses with capabilities to modernise mission critical IT infrastructure and applications, while gaining the complete benefit of Cloud4C's extended SAP service portfolio. By leveraging Anthos, enterprises can modernise their existing applications and build cloud-native apps to achieve agility and cost savings with Google Cloud.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Google Cloud. Our customers can leverage the best of Google's offerings in a secure manner with reduced capital investment and improved value delivery. The CoE will serve as a multi-disciplinary customer showcase hub, developing and delivering solutions for high efficiency and reliability," said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO, Cloud4C."Rapid deployment of SAP applications through Anthos by Google will additionally contribute to lowering carbon footprint," he added.

The CoE will also support customers in their modernisation journey, as they level up their mission-critical IT infrastructure and applications and leverage advanced Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and analytics capabilities at scale.

The partnership will help organisations make the most of Cloud 4C's end to end SAP capabilities through multi-cloud support, multi-cluster/unified management, centralised policy management, infrastructure management and achieve higher return on investment, enhanced platform, operational efficiency, rapid scalability and optimise costs.