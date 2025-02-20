CMR University and Institute of Product Leadership partner to develop "Techno-Managers" for the AI-Driven Economy

Bengaluru: CMR University has joined forces with the U.S.-based Institute of Product Leadership Inc. to launch a groundbreaking initiative aimed at developing "Techno-Managers" - professionals equipped to lead in the age of AI, digital disruption, and technology-driven business growth. This partnership addresses a critical skills gap in the tech industry.

To address this need, CMR University, in collaboration with the Institute of Product Leadership, is launching an MBA in Technology Management. "This is a first-of-its-kind, industry-backed program designed to equip professionals with the skills needed to succeed in AI-first, technology-first, and digital-first businesses," noted Mr. Jayadeep K R Reddy, Pro-Chancellor of CMR University and CEO of CMR Group of Institutions.

The rise of AI and other technological advancements has fundamentally transformed business operations and innovation. Companies are increasingly relying on technology to drive their strategies, but they often struggle to find professionals who can effectively bridge the gap between business and technology. These "Techno-Managers" must understand digital ecosystems, AI-powered decision-making, and product-driven business models.

"The concept of management has evolved—from managing human resources to digital resources, and from managing people to managing growth and innovation projects. Traditional business education, such as MBAs, hasn't kept pace. Businesses need Techno-Managers capable of driving AI-enabled strategies, managing digital disruptions, and aligning technology with business growth," said Sai Satish Vedam, Chief Executive & Product Officer at the Institute of Product Leadership.

"In today's rapidly changing business environment, close collaboration between industry and academia is essential," said Dr. K. C. Ramamurthy, IPS (Retd.), Chairman of CMR University & CMR Group of Institutions, and Former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha). "Our partnership with the Institute of Product Leadership will provide students with the skills, talent, and experience needed to thrive in AI-first, technology-first, and digital-first businesses.”

Dr. H B Raghavendra, Vice Chancellor of CMR University, added "at CMR University, we are committed to fostering innovation and equipping students with the skills necessary for the future. Our collaboration with the Institute of Product Leadership marks a significant step toward bridging the gap between technology and business, ensuring our graduates are industry-ready leaders in the AI-driven economy."

"India has the world's largest pool of engineers, but unfortunately traditional MBA becomes a reset point for them instead of leveraging their technical expertise to become a techobusiness leader. This has to change," said Pinkesh Shah, Founder & CEO of Delight Loop, Tech Investor, and Silicon Valley Practitioner, who shared insights into global hiring trends and the demand for techobusiness professionals in an AI First era.