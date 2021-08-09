Digithon cyber security training from Aug 16

Hyderabad: In the background of snooping row creating ripples across the globe and particularly in the country and growing essence of Cyber security, Digithon, the digital entity of Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), has decided to launch a training programme in Cyber security in association with the University of Texas at Dallas (USA) from August 16.

Recently, India has ranked tenth in global cyber security Index (GCI) 2020. In the wake of Pegasus snooping row, Cyber security aspects gain more importance and people need to safeguard their privacy and data online.

The TITA aims to address the issue by imparting in a job-oriented cyber security programme of one month duration.

Briefing about the course details, TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala, who hails from Makthal, said that cyber security aspects gain lot of traction due to increasing threat to the IT workforce. He said the programme will help youngsters foraying into the IT sector for employment and students in the form of ample job opportunities in the increasing cyber security area.

The programme is available in long-term mode also. Those interested in the Digithon Cyber Ready programme can register at link bit.ly/digithon_academy by August 13. Those interested can call 87123-60354 / 63003-68705 / 81231-23434 for details.