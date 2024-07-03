DOST Phase-III registrations extended

Hyderabad: The 3rd phase of the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) registrations have been extended.

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) and DOST Convenor, Prof R Limbadri, said on Tuesday that the Commissioner of Collegiate Education (CCE) and DOST have decided to extend the date of registrations in the interest of students.

Accordingly, the last date of DOST-2024 Phase-III registration will be July 4. The web options will start on July 3 and end at 5 PM on July 4.