DRDO Invites Application For 1817 MTS Vacancies at drdo.gov.in

DRDO recruitment 2020: The DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) official website, drdo.gov.in has published a job notification for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted Ministerial posts.

This recruitment process is organised to fill up 1,817 MTS vacancies. Out of the total vacancies, DRDO will fill 163 vacancies for SC, 114 for ST and 188 for EWS, and 849 vacancies reserved for General category.

The authorities will soon notify the expected date for DRDO CEPTAM MTS Tier 1 examination. For DRDO MTS recruitment 2020, the last date of online applications is January 23, 2020.

Age Limit: 18-25 years

Educational Qualification and Pay Scale: To apply for the posts aspirants should have a Class 10 pass certificate and the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass certificate. The selected candidates will be appointed according to the 7th CPC pay matrix on the pay scale between Rs 18,000 to 56,900.

How to apply for DRDO jobs in 2020

• Visit the official website of DRDO - drdo.gov.in

• On the homepage click on 'Careers' tab

• Register/Login with valid credentials

• Fill the DRDO online application 2020