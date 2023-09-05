EFLU believes in holistic education: Vice Chancellor

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar on Tuesday stated that the EFL University believes in holistic education and the all-round development of the students.

He said that the university prepares the students to pursue their passions in music, arts, and other creative fields, while excelling in academics.

Prof. Suresh Kumar, as the chief guest, was addressing the newly admitted students of the Undergraduate, Post Graduate, and Teacher Education programmes of the 2023-24 batch of the university.

The Vice Chancellor said that the university’s administration, faculty, and staff members endeavor to train the students as the global citizens in the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020.

He exhorted the students attending the Orientation to have a clear plan and vision for their future in next five years to 20 years and work accordingly.

“Find your passion. Be an architect of your own. Strive to be an entrepreneur, artist, creative writer, author, speaker, teacher, researcher and be that whatever that motivates you,” he added.

Prof. Suresh Kumar appealed to the students to make use of the resources like the library, sports complex, music club, theatre club, open amphitheatre etc., available in the campus and evolve as a global citizen with all-round skills.

The Vice Chancellor, while welcoming the students to the portals of the EFLU campus, termed them as the privileged few as they could realise their dream of enrolling for the academic programmes of their choice in the prestigious EFL University, while thousands of others could not make it.

As part of the Orientation Programme, the students were sensitized on issues like discipline, students’ welfare, hostel and library facilities by the respective administrators.

The campus wore a festive look with hundreds of newly admitted students from across the country and other countries showed exuberance in attending the Orientation Programme.