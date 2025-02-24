  • Menu
Empower students with Industry-Ready Skills

In a landmark initiative to bridge the gap between academia and industry, Mohan Babu University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Edutech under the ‘Educate India’ programme.

This collaboration aims to equip students with industry-relevant skills, ensuring they are prepared to meet the challenges of the modern workforce. Febin, Head of College Connect at L&T Edutech, engaged with students and faculty. She highlighted the transformative potential of the initiative, stating, “This collaboration is designed to empower students with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in a competitive job market, ensuring they are industry-ready from day one.”

