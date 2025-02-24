Live
- Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Cuts Travel Time to 75 Minutes
- BBC World Questions: Bengaluru – A Debate on India’s Future, Coming March 4th
- Airtel Users to Get Free Apple TV+ and Music Under New Deal
- Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka launches title & first look of ‘23’
- Ditch Soft Drinks: Harmful Effects You Should Know
- Best Time to Study for Exams: Morning, Afternoon, or Night?
- AP, Telangana MLA Quota MLC Election Schedule Announced
- Airtel Introduces Apple TV+ and Apple Music for Home Wi-Fi and Postpaid Users
- Bangladesh: Islamist party's decision to hold event at historic Madhur Canteen in Dhaka slammed
- Risk of Asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting Earth, Moon low: Scientists
Just In
Empower students with Industry-Ready Skills
Highlights
In a landmark initiative to bridge the gap between academia and industry, Mohan Babu University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Edutech under the ‘Educate India’ programme.
In a landmark initiative to bridge the gap between academia and industry, Mohan Babu University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Edutech under the ‘Educate India’ programme.
This collaboration aims to equip students with industry-relevant skills, ensuring they are prepared to meet the challenges of the modern workforce. Febin, Head of College Connect at L&T Edutech, engaged with students and faculty. She highlighted the transformative potential of the initiative, stating, “This collaboration is designed to empower students with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in a competitive job market, ensuring they are industry-ready from day one.”
Next Story