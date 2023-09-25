Errabelli to organise mega job fair

Warangal: Errabelli Dayakar Rao Charitable Trust in association with the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Mahabubabad, is all set to organise a Mega Job Fair at Thorrur on Monday (September 25). Buoyant after the success of the mega job fair at Palakurthi that was held on September 20, the Errabelli Dayakar Rao Charitable Trust headed by Errabelli Usha planned another job mela for the unemployed youth in Palakurthi constituency. It may be mentioned here that more than half of those who attended the job mela in Palakurthi secured jobs.

According to organisers, more than 80 reputed companies, including a few multinationals, are to recruit more than 14,000 personnel in the job mela. Various companies – Wipro, Amazon, Flipkart, Apollo and other industries such as pharma, IT, banking, marketing and finance are to recruit personnel at the job fair. The range of compensation package is anywhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 per month. The youth will be recruited based on their skill and educational qualifications.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao urged unemployed youth to make use of the opportunity. Meanwhile, the authorities ensured all the facilities for the smooth conduct of the job fair at Thorrur. Minister Errabelli will distribute the appointment orders to the selected candidates.