GATE 2021: Exams to start from tomorrow; Find details 

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will hold GATE 2021 starting tomorrow. The date of IIT GATE 2021 is from February 5, 2021, to February 14, 2021. Candidates can get more details about GATE 2021 on the official IIT Bombay website, gate.iitb.ac.in.



IIT Bombay has published certain guidelines for candidates to appear on the GATE 2021 exam. The guidelines issued by the organizing committee will benefit students. The guidelines include instructions for taking the exam and also SOPs related to Covid 19 measures.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, candidates must follow the instructions from IIT Bombay. The GATE 2021 admission card was available for download from January 8, 2021. Students who have not downloaded their admission cards should now use this link; GATE 2021 Admission Card. Candidates would need a registration number, email ID, and password to download their GATE 2021 Admission Card.

Approximately 9 lakh candidates appear for the GATE 2021 exam. Considering the global pandemic's current scenario, candidates should follow the exam day guidelines published by IIT Bombay.

Various activities such as conducting trials, information to supervisors and preparation of the exam centres will be held on February 5, 2021, and February 12, 2021. The GATE 2021 exam will be held in two sessions from 9:30 am at 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The date of the exams is February 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2021.

GATE 2021: Important Guidelines

Candidates must arrive at their GATE 2021 test centres one hour before the start of the exam.

Candidates should follow the ropes queues and the floor markings are mandatory at the entrance.

The candidate's body temperature must not exceed 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Exceeding that temperature, you must present yourself for the exam in isolation.

Candidates must wear masks and bring their hand sanitiser.

All candidates should drop the admit card, rough pad in the dropbox provided at the exam centre.

Candidates are requested to leave the examination venue in an orderly manner after the exam is over.

The GATE 2021 result is scheduled to be published online on March 22, 2021