Gayathri Group of Institutions Celebrates Freshers Day Program - Infinity 2

Hyderabad: Gayathri Group of Institutions has celebrated their prestigious Freshers Day program, "Infinity 2" with enthusiasm and grandeur at Durga Convention Center. The event commenced with the resonating notes of "Vandemataram" followed by inspiring speeches and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. The event served as a platform to honour exceptional academic achievements and set a spirited tone for the academic year.

The program's highlight was the warm and motivating address by the Academic Director, Mrs. Harika Reddy, who shared insightful words on the potential that the new academic year holds. The event recognized and felicitated students for their outstanding academic performances across various disciplines. Chairman Mr. Buchhi Reddy announced a cash prize of Rs. 1, 00,000 along with a trophy for Mr. Suresh, who achieved an exceptional All India Rank (AIR) of 193 in IIT-JEE.

Other achievers were also honoured and appreciated for their achievements. Ms. Allu Ramya received a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 along with a trophy for her commendable performance in IIT-JEE. Deepthi Priya, earned the distinction of scoring 989/1000 in BIPC, securing the position of the college's top ranker. Ms. Fasial Parveen's remarkable CGPA of 9.5 in B. Com Computers Semester I was celebrated.

A significant moment of the event was the recognition of nearly 40 students with trophies for their consistent excellent performances. The institution takes pride in promoting academic excellence and motivating students to achieve their best across various courses, such as MPC, BIPC, MEC, CEC, IIT-JEE Coaching, B. Com Computer Applications, and BBA.

The event also aimed to acknowledge the dedicated faculty members, with more than 40 educators being honoured for their significant contributions to the institution's academic pursuits. Junior College Principal Sri Chandra Shekar Reddy shared insights into the institution's progress and emphasized the value of hard work for achieving remarkable results.

Gayathri Degree College Principal Archana Shah enlightened the students with a motivational movie, underscoring the importance of setting life goals and becoming valuable contributors to society. Chairman Sri. Buchhi Reddy inspired the attendees with his words of wisdom, urging students to embrace discipline and dedication, considering intermediate level education as the cornerstone of their future academic growth.

Adding a touch of stardom to the event, child artist celebrity Devika Sharma from Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little champ’s TV show graced the occasion as the special guest. She captivated the audience with her melodious performances, including a patriotic track to commemorate the upcoming Independence Day.

The cultural segment of the program was skilfully conducted by both intermediate and degree students, showcasing their diverse talents. The event concluded on a patriotic note, as all attendees joined in singing the national anthem. The entire event was orchestrated and beautifully anchored by the faculty members, Sonam Agarwal from the Faculty of Commerce and Poornima from the Faculty of English. The vote of thanks was extended by Sri Shuboor from the Faculty of Commerce, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the event.