IBPS PO 2021 mains results declared; find the direct link here

IBPS PO Mains Results 2021: The Institute for Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the IBPS PO main exam results on Thursday on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the main exam can check their results online at ibps.in on or before February 24, 2021.



The institute had held the IBPS PO main exam on February 4, 2021. The recruitment drive is organised to fill 3,517 vacancies.



Direct link to download the main results of IBPS PO 2021



Steps to check the main results of IBPS PO 2021:



Visit the official website at ibps.in



On the home page, click on the link that says, "Click here to view your result status of online main examination for CRP PO/MTs-X."

A new page will get displayed on the screen.

Enter your credentials and log in

IBPS PO main results will appear on the screen

Download the results and take them in print for future use.