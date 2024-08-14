IIIT-Bangalore Achieves Consistent Excellence with NIRF Rank of 74

Bangalore: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) has secured the 74th position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the second consecutive year in 2024, with an impressive score. This consistent performance underscores the institute's unwavering commitment to academic excellence and innovative research.

IIIT-B has become the second-best institution among the 32 IIITs nationwide solidifying its status as a leading institution in the area of IT education.

"Maintaining our position as the 74th top institute in India for the second consecutive year is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our faculty, students, and staff," said Prof. Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT-Bangalore. "Despite the emergence of new technical universities, our focus on academic rigor, innovative research, and student-centered approach continues to set us apart. This achievement reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of technology education in India."

Since its establishment in 1998, IIIT-B has been a leading institution in four key areas: Computer Science, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Humanities. By focusing on these fields, the institute has developed a strong reputation for producing industry-ready professionals and fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.