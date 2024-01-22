IIM Kashipur launches 5-Day Management Development Program on 'Soft Skills for Workplace of Tomorrow’

Kashipur: IIM Kashipur has launched a 5-day Open Management Development Program (MDP) titled ‘Soft Skills for the Workplace of Tomorrow.’ Scheduled from February 5th to 9th 2024. This program is tailored for managers and executives, aiming to enhance competencies at various organizational levels while emphasizing adaptability to changing global scenarios.

The 'Soft Skills for the Workplace of Tomorrow' program aims to help participants develop soft skills and build a better effective executive presence. Completion of the program should enable professionals to demonstrate excellence in key soft skills such as problem-solving, leadership, communication, critical thinking and executive storytelling.

Prof. Smarak Samarjeet, Programme Director at IIM Kashipur, emphasized that soft skills play an important role in high-impact leadership. The Soft Skills MDP program by IIM Kashipur caters to the growing industry need for executives who can contribute to organizational growth.

The 5-day Open Management Development Program (MDPs) will hold four daily sessions over five days. Additionally, IIM Kashipur has launched an MDP programme titled 'Effective Workplace Communication for Managers of Tomorrow'. Recognizing the rising demand for strong communication skills, the 'Effective Workplace Communication for Managers of Tomorrow' MDP will focus on communication styles, adaptations, authenticity, listening skills, and persuasive language. The goal is to help participants understand different communication situations, learn persuasive techniques, and develop unique communication styles.