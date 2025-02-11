Live
India Post GDS Vacancies 2025: Online Applications Open for Gramin Dak Sevaks
Highlights
India Post has announced new job openings for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in various states. Know more details about these posts.
India Post has announced new job vacancies notification for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in various states across India. This is a great opportunity for those who are interested in rural postal services. Candidates need to apply only online or by visiiting official India Post website.
Some of the duties of the GDS include delivering mails, managing postal operations and offering additional postal services.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Age: Between 18 to 40 years (age relaxation as per government rules).
- Education: Must have completed 10th grade from a recognized board.
- Language Skills: Must speak the local language of the state where you apply.
Candidates have to submit applications only online via the official India Post website. They need to furnish necessary details like personal information, education, and other particulars.
There is no written exam for this recruitment.
