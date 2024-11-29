Live
- BRS to celebrate ‘Deeksha Diwas’ today
- Protection Against Crop Losses: Dec 31 last date for Fasal Bima Yojna
- Over 400,000 affected by inclement weather in Sri Lanka
- Counselling for NIFT courses today
- Sports get a leg up in TG as city to host Khelo India Games 2026
- SPMVV hosts Techno-Awareness programme
- Trump tariffs not going to help America become great again: Jim Rogers
- Online faculty development programme from Dec 9
- Talk show host Kiranprabha inspires Sri City community
- Ethanol factory: BRS govt breached all green norms
Just In
Inter exam fee last date extended
Highlights
Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education extended the last date for the payment of examination fee for the students appearing for Intermediate...
Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education extended the last date for the payment of examination fee for the students appearing for Intermediate first year, Intermediate second year and both general and vocational courses for the public examinations scheduled to be held from March -2025 to December 5.
The board secretary Krithika Shukla issued orders to this effect on Thursday.
She made it clear that there will be no further extension of the last date for the payment of the IPE-2025 fee.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS