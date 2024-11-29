Inter exam fee last date extended

Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education extended the last date for the payment of examination fee for the students appearing for Intermediate first year, Intermediate second year and both general and vocational courses for the public examinations scheduled to be held from March -2025 to December 5.

The board secretary Krithika Shukla issued orders to this effect on Thursday.

She made it clear that there will be no further extension of the last date for the payment of the IPE-2025 fee.