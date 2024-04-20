Live
- Guntur: Kilari, Nandigam, Tenneti file nominations
- Govt releases Rs 50 cr for clearing weavers’ dues
- Vijayawada: Two-day international meet held on New Media
- BRS MLA Prakash Goud jumps ship to Cong, more to follow?
- Upbeat TDP cadres focus on one lakh majority for Naidu in Kuppam
- Bhatti knocks on doors of CPM for support in LS polls
- Rajamahendravaram: Purandeswari takes part in huge rally, files nomination
- Inter results likely to be released on Apr 22
- Ongole: Police crack theft of ₹66 lakh from ATM cash deposit vehicle
- TS received only Rs 3.7 lakh cr, not Rs 10 lakh cr: Deputy CM
Just In
Highlights
Hyderabad: According to sources, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) will probably announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results at 11 am on Monday. The evaluation of the answer scripts has been completed along with the processing of the results. However, the exact date of announcing the results has not been finalised by the board.
A total of 9,80,978 students, including 4,78,718 first and 5,02,260 second year students registered for the examinations that were conducted from February 28 to March 19. The evaluation of the answer scripts was carried out in four spells at 16 spot evaluation camps constituted across the State.
