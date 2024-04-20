Inter results likely to be released on Apr 22

Hyderabad: According to sources, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) will probably announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results at 11 am on Monday. The evaluation of the answer scripts has been completed along with the processing of the results. However, the exact date of announcing the results has not been finalised by the board.

A total of 9,80,978 students, including 4,78,718 first and 5,02,260 second year students registered for the examinations that were conducted from February 28 to March 19. The evaluation of the answer scripts was carried out in four spells at 16 spot evaluation camps constituted across the State.