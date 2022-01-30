Internships For Dental And MBBS Students In Karnataka Have Turned Down Erratically

COVID has turned down and changed the way of living the life of every person, similarly internships in dentistry and MBBS have been significantly affected by the pandemic, with lengthy college closures prompting a modification in the schedule.

Internships should have started in August and finished in July, according to the Dental Council of India's calendar. Furthermore, due to a delay in administering examinations, colleges have been compelled to create their own schedule. This has impacted students who are going to take the PG-NEET/ MDS or other entrance exams.

Dr Dilip G Naik, pro vice-chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education said that the entire schedule of activities has been messed up. He indicated that dental interns who began their internships in 2021 will only finish in mid-February. In the meantime, students from the 2017 batch who have finished their final exams are ready for internships. They have made rigorous plans to avoid overlapping. Things will take some time to settle down.

Dr. US Krishna Nayak, principal and dean of the AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences in Derlakatte, stated the college's internship programme ended in October and the next batch began in January. He said that in comparison to other universities, we are only a few months behind schedule. Early internship completion has aided dental graduates in preparing for the PG-NEET exam, which is slated for March.

According to Dr Antony Sylvan D'Souza, dean of Father Muller Medical College, the pandemic has had a negative impact on the MBBS classes of 2021 and 2022. MBBS students often begin their studies in mid-August. The most recent class, however, started in February 2021, and there is no news on when the current cohort (2022) will arrive on campus. He added that when the same course begins at different times with a gap of many months, internships will become a difficult task.