Intra-college phase schedule of DOST notified

Hyderabad: In the interest of students, Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE and Convener of DOST-2025, along with A. Sri Devasena, Commissioner of Collegiate Education and SPDRUSA, announced the Intra-College Phase to assist students in making informed choices about their faculty selections.

A communiqué from TGCHE on Monday stated that the Intra-College Phase schedule for DOST-2025-26 will begin on July 9. Accordingly, the web options for the Intra-College Phase will be available from July 9 to 10. The publication of available seats for the Intra-College Phase will be released on July 11.

Candidates from Phases I, II, and III who have confirmed their seats in their allotted colleges will be eligible for participation in the Intra-College Phase, as stated in the announcement.