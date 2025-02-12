ISDM Opens Admissions for PGP in Development Management: Nurturing Leaders for a Better Tomorrow

Bengaluru: The Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) has announced the commencement of admissions for its flagship Post Graduate Programme in Development Management (PGP-DM) for the 2025 cohort. As India’s social sector continues to face a glaring leadership gap, ISDM’s program offers a pathway for aspiring changemakers to step into impactful roles across the country’s diverse social sector landscape.

Recent studies[1], highlight a growing need for trained professionals who can balance mission-driven goals with operational efficiency. Unlike traditional management programs focused on corporate growth, ISDM’s PGP in Development Management blends rigorous academics with experiential learning. It equips individuals with strategic planning, financial management, and policy engagement skills—preparing them for leadership roles in social purpose organizations, philanthropy, and impact-driven enterprises.

The PGP-DM is a unique 11-month program that integrates management principles with the complexities of social impact, ensuring students emerge as professionals equipped to navigate the challenges of today’s world with empathy, strategy, and resilience. With a 100% placement rate and partnerships with over 350 leading organizations, ISDM graduates have gone on to work with Save the Children, ICICI Foundation, Reliance Foundation, CSRBox, Dr Reddy’s Foundation, Lend A Hand India, PRADAN and many other social purpose organisations.

Ravi Sreedharan, the Founder of ISDM, remarked, “At ISDM, we have been working on Talent, Knowledge and Practice of Development Management in India for the last 10 years. Today, as a leading institution for Development Management in the country, our students from the first 7 batches have been grabbed by the sector as reflected by 100% Campus Placements with the highest average salaries in the sector. Today, the alums of ISDM are working in India and elsewhere in International, National and Local Social Purpose Organizations besides several who have started their own social enterprises. Our aspiration is to produce a cadre of Development Management professionals with the required knowledge, attitude and skills to solve the most complex problems facing society and the planet".

Through initiatives like the Realising India field immersion, where students engage directly with grassroots realities, and mentorship opportunities with industry veterans, ISDM ensures that its graduates are well-prepared to tackle the sector’s most pressing challenges. ISDM’s approach to education is deeply personal and transformative, encouraging students to reflect inward, challenge preconceived notions, unlearn outdated beliefs, and embrace new perspectives, forming a strong foundation for meaningful change.

Aspiring leaders ready to make a difference can now apply for the 2025 intake. This program is a perfect opportunity for individuals who are ready to step into roles that require courage, creativity, and a strong sense of responsibility toward the greater good. Detailed information and the application form are available on ISDM’s website.