JEE Advanced 2025: Exam date announced, scheduled for May 18

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has confirmed that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 will be held on May 18, 2025. The exam will take place in two shifts, adhering to the established format. Updates regarding the schedule have been published on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The registration process for JEE Advanced 2025 is anticipated to commence in late April, following the release of the JEE Main 2025 results for the second session. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which oversees JEE Main, has yet to announce the schedule for the April 2025 session. The January session registrations are complete, and exams are set to occur between January 23 and January 31, 2025, with results expected by February 12, 2025.

Based on prior trends, registrations for the second session of JEE Main may open in February, with exams tentatively scheduled between April 15 and April 25, 2025. Updates will be available on the NTA’s official site, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To qualify for JEE Advanced 2025, candidates must first clear JEE Main 2025. The eligibility criteria remain unchanged, allowing two attempts for the exam. These attempts apply to candidates who completed their Class 12 examinations in either 2024 or 2025. Recent discussions about increasing the number of attempts to three were reconsidered, and the existing limit remains in place.

Candidates are encouraged to monitor the official website for updates regarding the JEE Advanced application process, schedule, and additional announcements.

For those preparing, understanding the JEE Advanced 2025 syllabus and devising a structured study plan is critical. Regular practice with mock tests, revision of concepts, and time management are essential for success. Candidates can also benefit from analyzing past years’ question papers to identify frequently tested topics.