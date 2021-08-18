JEE Main 2021: Session 4 Admit Card Expected Today

The NTA (National Testing Agency) is expected to soon release the JEE Main 2021 admit card for session 4. The official release date and time for the JEE Main admit card 2021 is not announced yet. From the past trends, we expect that the JEE Main admit card 2021 4th session should be released anytime soon now.



JEE Main is a national level entrance test held for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes. JEE Main is conducted for multiple-choice questions in online mode at designated exam centres across India. JEE Main is administered by the NTA (National Testing Agency). The session was held four times this year, this one is the last session of the engineering entrance examination.

Students can download the JEE Main 2021 admit card from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in using JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth. The JEE Main admit card also has a Self-Declaration cum Undertaking regarding COVID-19. Students need to paste stick their photograph, give their left-hand thumb impression and get it signed by their parents before reaching the JEE Main exam centres.

The students must reach their JEE Main exam centres an hour before the reporting time mentioned on the JEE Main 2021 admit cards. Students must carry the JEE Main 2021 admit card, a valid photo ID card and the self-declaration undertaking to the examination hall.

Candidates should carry two printouts of JEE Main admit card as the NTA has advised candidates to leave their admit cards in the dropbox before leaving the examination hall to avoid the spread of covid-19 infection. In case, students fail to do so, they can face strict action including disqualification from the examination. Candidates need to enter the registration number mentioned on the admit card to check the JEE Main result.