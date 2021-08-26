JEE Mains 2021: Session 4 exam begins today adhering to covid norms

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) 2021 4th Session Examinations for Admission in National Institutes like IIT, NIT etc. have started on Thursday. The tests, scheduled for May, have been postponed due to covid second wave. The computer-based tests will be held until September 2 with over 7 lakh students have registered for these exams.



On the fiest days, paper 2 of B.Arch and B.Planning examinations will be held followed by entrance examinations for B.Tech courses will be held for four consecutive days on August 27, 31, September 1, 2 in two batches in the morning and evening.

It is learned that JEE Main will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in four sessions from this year. NTA will announce the final phase results including the ranks of the candidates in the third week of September after the completion of the fourth session.

The candidates are advised to adhere to the to the COVID-19 norms at the exam centers. The exam will be held in two shifts morning and evening from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and 14:30 pm to 17:30 pm.