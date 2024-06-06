Live
- Neha Shetty sizzles in black
- Hyderabad: Huge cutout of Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘Satyabhama’ erected at Sandhya theatre
- Chetan Bharadwaj highlights the unique challenges in composing music for ‘Harom Hara’
- Congress' assessment goes wrong in MP, suffers humiliating defeat
- World Athletics launches shoe-check app to help athletes follow new regulations
- Vijay Sethupathi’s milestone film ‘Maharaja’ gears up for grand release by NVR Cinemas
- ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda win first-ever T20 World Cup match, celebrate with a dance on sidelines
- Siddharth’s next titled as ‘Miss You’
- Rashmika Mandanna explores literary passion
- BJP’s debacle in Ayodhya: Akhilesh and uncle Shivpal blame it on saffron politics
Just In
JoSAA Counseling Schedule Announced; Registrations to begin from June 10
The results of JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to BTech courses in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other technical educational institutes run by the Central Government, will be released on June 9.
The results of JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to BTech courses in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other technical educational institutes run by the Central Government, will be released on June 9. Following the release of results, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (Josa) has announced the counseling schedule for seat allotment.
The counseling process will commence on June 10, with students required to pay the fee on the same day. Two rounds of sample counseling will be conducted for eligible students until June 17, allowing them to determine the potential seat allocation based on their rank. The Central Education Department has revealed that Josa Counseling will be conducted in 5 phases, with the allotment of the fifth batch of seats scheduled to be completed on July 23.
A total of 121 educational institutions will participate in Josa counseling this year, with the final batch of seat allotments set to end on July 17. Following this, separate counseling will be conducted for remaining seats, concluding on July 26.
The schedule for Josa Counseling 2024 is as follows:
June 18 - Online Registration for First Phase Counseling, Registration of Web Options
June 20 - Allotment of seats
June 27 - Second round of seat allotment
July 4 - Third round of seat allotment
July 10 - Fourth round of seat allotment
July 17 - Fifth Phase Allotment of Seats