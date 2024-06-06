JoSAA Counseling Schedule Announced; Registrations to begin from June 10

The results of JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to BTech courses in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other technical educational institutes run by the Central Government, will be released on June 9. Following the release of results, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (Josa) has announced the counseling schedule for seat allotment.

The counseling process will commence on June 10, with students required to pay the fee on the same day. Two rounds of sample counseling will be conducted for eligible students until June 17, allowing them to determine the potential seat allocation based on their rank. The Central Education Department has revealed that Josa Counseling will be conducted in 5 phases, with the allotment of the fifth batch of seats scheduled to be completed on July 23.

A total of 121 educational institutions will participate in Josa counseling this year, with the final batch of seat allotments set to end on July 17. Following this, separate counseling will be conducted for remaining seats, concluding on July 26.

The schedule for Josa Counseling 2024 is as follows:

June 18 - Online Registration for First Phase Counseling, Registration of Web Options

June 20 - Allotment of seats

June 27 - Second round of seat allotment

July 4 - Third round of seat allotment

July 10 - Fourth round of seat allotment

July 17 - Fifth Phase Allotment of Seats