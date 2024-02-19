KL University Signs MoU with INGV, Italy, for Scientific and Educational Cooperation in Ionospheric Physics and Space Weather

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University, Vijayawada, India, has formalized a MoU with the Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV), Rome, Italy. The understanding establishes a framework for scientific and educational cooperation with a focus on Ionospheric Physics and Space Weather. The MoU was signed with the aim of creating a closer alliance between the University and INGV, facilitating joint scientific and technological activities.



The INGV is renowned as one of the largest European research institutions specializing in Earth Sciences, conducting cutting-edge research in geophysics, geochemistry, seismology, volcanology, and space meteorology. This collaboration is seen as a shared commitment of both institutions to advancing scientific knowledge in these critical fields.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University stated, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of advancing scientific knowledge in the areas of ionospheric physics and space weather. The GISTM equipment, now part of the eSWua portal, will enable us to contribute to global efforts in understanding and monitoring the complexities of the ionosphere. Our joint efforts will endeavor to address the challenges posed by space weather and its impact on communication and navigation systems. We aspire to contribute valuable insights to the scientific community and promote collaborative research on a global scale.``

Dr. Emanuele Pica from INGV and Dr. Sampad Kumar Panda from KL Deemed to be University led the respective teams, overseeing the implementation of collaborative projects and initiatives arising from this partnership. As part of this collaboration, a state-of-the-art Multi-frequency, Multi-constellation GNSS Ionospheric Scintillation and TEC monitor (GISTM) equipment, established at KL Deemed to be University under a Government of India sponsored research project. This equipment is poised to contribute as a host participant in the "electronic Space Weather upper atmosphere (eSWua)" portal initiated by INGV. The portal serves as a global platform for studying and monitoring ionospheric irregularities in collaboration with other international institutions worldwide.