Lockdown impact: Entrance exams including those for JNU, UGC NET, PhD, NEET, TTE deferred

Lockdown impact: In the view of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Ministry of Human Resource Development has deferred the entrance exams including JNU, UGC NET, IGNOU PhD and several others.

Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has directed the NTA, CBSE, NIOS along the autonomous bodies and NCERT to prepare an alternative academic calendar. Following this, the last date for JNU, UGC NET, IGNOU PhD and NCHM-G is extended by one month.

This comes after the Ministry of Human Resource Development decided to help out all students so that they can apply for these exams with ease and accessibility.

Meanwhile, the centre has also decided to postpone NEET exams and also issued a notice to postpone the exams. Earlier, the government issued orders to postpone JEE Main examinations.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of the form for the term-end examination to be held on April 30, 2020 without any late fee. Students can submit the June TEE examination forms on the official website of IGNOU. The deadline for submission of assignments has also been extended to April 30.