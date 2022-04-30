Madhya Pradesh Board Result Declared Today

Today, April 29, 2022, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE released the MP Result 2022 for classes 10th and 12th. This year, 18 lakh students in the state have registered for the MPBSE Class 10, 12 test. Exams for Class 10 and 12 were held across the state from February 28 to March 20, 2022, at various exam centres in all districts.



Pragati Mittal topped the scientific stream with a grade of 98.8%, while Divyata Patel of Shajapur topped the biology science stream with a score of 98.2%. Kushboo Shivhare of Morena in the commerce stream and Ishita Dubey of Sagar in the arts stream both scored 96 percent in their respective streams.

On Thursday, the MP Board officials confirmed the date and time for the 2022 MP Board Results. Applicants can view their scorecards when the MP Board results are released on the official website, mpresults.nic.in.

Students in the MP board's 10th and 12th grades should maintain their admission cards on hand in order to check their results on time. Class 10th and 12th can be examined via mobile app in addition to the MP Board or MPBSE websites. The MP Board Result 2022 app is available for download from the Google Play Store.



According to the figures, over 18 lakh people in the state took the MP Board test. Candidates can get the most recent details on the MP Board Result 2022.

In the state of MP, a number of 3,48,219 students passed the 10th grade exams this year. In 2021, 3,56,582 students received first division. As per sources, 99,710 children are eligible to take the supplemental exams for Class 10.