MBA, MCA courses at ANU in distance mode

Guntur: Acharya Nagarjuna University Centre for Distance Education (2024-25 academic year) is inviting applications for admissions in Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes in distance education.

The Director of Distance Education Centre Prof V Venkateswarlu said that permission has been received from University Grants Commission (UGC) and Distance Education Bureau (DEB).

The eligible candidates in AP ISET-2024 or candidates who qualified in the test conducted by ANU CDE can get admission in these courses. He said that the duration of MBA and MCA courses will be two years and there will be four semesters in total. A notification will be issued soon for admission to these courses.

Vice-Chancellor Prof K Gangadhara Rao, rector K Ratna Sheelamani, registrar Prof G Simhachalam, distance education examination coordinator Prof D Ramachandran expressed special thanks to DEB.

