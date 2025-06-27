MIT Bengaluru Placement Drive 2025: Highest Package Rs 52 LPA

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) at MAHE Bengaluru held its 2025 placement drive. The highest salary was Rs 52 lakh per year, given to Vijval Narayana, a BTech student from the Electronics and Communication department.

Other students also got very good job offers.

Pradyota Kirtikar from Computer Science got Rs 22 lakh per year.

Himavarshini Beedala and Shreya Khera from Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security got Rs 18.6 lakh per year.

P. Yashmeen Begum from Information Technology got Rs 15 lakh per year.

More than 250 big companies came for placements. Some of the top companies were:

Microsoft, Amazon, McKinsey, Shell, Infosys, TCS, Intel, Dell, Capgemini, Unilever, Swiggy, Philips, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock.

The highest internship pay was Rs 1.1 lakh per month. On average, students got Rs 38,000 per month, and the middle (median) amount was Rs 30,000 per month. These internships were in areas like technology, consulting, healthcare, energy, and finance.

The director of MIT Bengaluru, Iven Jose, said they focus on real-world learning, skills, and industry links to help students get good jobs. MAHE’s pro vice-chancellor, Madhu Veeraraghavan, said they are preparing students for the real job market by teaching the right skills.