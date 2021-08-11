NEET 2021: Correction window start today, open till August 14; Exam on September 12

The NEET 2021 application form correction window starts today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the medical examination on September 12 and the registration process ended on Tuesday, August 10. Those who submitted their exam forms during the application period can edit the details and re-upload the documents, if there is an error, during the correction window of the NEET 2021 application. The installation will be available at neet.nia.nic. in.



The NEET 2021 correction window will be available until 2 pm on August 14. The NEET 2021 application window was extended until August 10 from August 6. On the last day, the website was under maintenance for a few hours. The students, who had yet to submit their forms or pay the exam fee, took to social media and asked for an extension of the application period.

The website went live shortly after. The NTA has however not expanded the NEET application window again. The NEET correction window will be available through a link at neet.nta.nic.in or through the candidate login window.

Follow these steps to edit your application form:

1. Go to neet.nta.nic.in

2. Click the link to correct the application form or login directly.

3. Edit the information in the request form, re-upload the documents, if needed.

4. Finally, save and submit the NEET 2021 application form.

The NEET 2021 admit card will be issued after August 14, once the application correction facility is complete. The admission card will list the candidates' exam city, exam centre details, and exam day instructions.

In the event of an error on the NEET admission card, students should immediately contact the NTA and report it. Tags: NEET 2021, NTA, NEET, NEET correction window