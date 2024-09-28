OU launches two-day training program on SPSS for Ph.D. scholars

Hyderabad: The Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC), in collaboration with the Department of Commerce at Osmania University, inaugurated a two-day training program titled “Osmania University Rejuvenation of Skills (OURS)” Research Skill Series – 1: “Workshop on SPSS” for Ph.D. scholars on Friday.

Prof. M. Gangadhar, Head of the Department of Commerce, explained the role of SPSS in research and encouraged participants to focus on its application in their work. Prof. D. Chennappa, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce, urged students to approach research as a culmination of diverse aspects, emphasizing the importance of utilizing SPSS to unify their findings. Prof. Krishna Chaitanya noted that SPSS serves as a crucial tool for enhancing the quality of research.

On the first day of the workshop, Dr. K. Sasi Kumar conducted sessions covering various topics, including an Introduction to SPSS and its applications for research scholars, the SPSS environment—data entry and modifications, primary and secondary data, questionnaire construction, scales used in SPSS, and various statistical methods such as descriptive statistics, inferential statistics, cross-tabulation, Chi-Square tests, ANOVA, Z-tests, T-tests, and F-tests.