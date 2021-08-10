Physical classes for Senior Inter students from Aug 16

Guntur/Amaravati: Classes for senior Intermediate students will start from August 16 across the state for the academic year 2021-22. The Board of Intermediate Education secretary V Rama Krishna issued orders to this effect on Monday.

He instructed the principals of the junior colleges to make necessary arrangements to start classes for senior Intermediate students.

"The physical classes for second year intermediate students for the academic year 2021-22 will be commencing from Monday, August 16," Ramakrishna in the statement.

He said the board took this decision following an approval from education minister Audimulapu Suresh.

Prior to physical classes, the current academic year for the senior Intermediate students began in virtual format on July 12, nearly a month ago.

The secretary ordered all intermediate college principals to make the necessary arrangements for conducting physical classes from next Monday following the standard operating procedures and coronavirus protocols.

The state is still logging up to 2,000 coronavirus infections on an average per day.

Unlike first year students, second year students need not go through the mandatory online admission procedure introduced in the current academic year as they just were admitted last year and get promoted to the second year automatically.

Recently, Ramakrishna ordered all the junior colleges which illegally collected fees for unapproved offline admissions for the academic year 2021-22 to return the money to the students.

Scores of corporate colleges illegally admitted first year students and even went ahead to conduct online classes without the permission of the board.

Not only admitting, they even started demanding more fees from students and threatened some students that they will not be included in the online classes for want of fees.

"The board is introducing online admissions from the academic year 2021-22. It is known that some of the students have already taken admissions into some colleges and also paid the college fee even before the release of notification for online admission process," he noted.

Ramakrishna made it clear that the board is not responsible for the students who have already taken these illegal admissions and paid the college fee.