Post-graduate and Diploma Programmes in Digital Health for students

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Digital Health Academy, a prominent Strategic Business Unit under the banner of Digital Health Associates Pvt Ltd, announces the commencement of the second cohort of the Post-Graduate Certificate Programme in Digital Health and Diploma Programme in Digital Health. In a collaborative effort with the esteemed Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, these programs are poised to equip participants with an in-depth understanding of the Digital Health sphere, propelling them towards unrivalled career growth and excellence.

The meticulously structured courses, spanning one year (53 weeks), offer a comprehensive self-paced learning experience. The online delivery format ensures participants can immerse themselves in a flexible learning environment that adapts to their individual preferences and schedules.

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will be conferred with the prestigious title of "Executive Alumni," jointly awarded by the revered Indian Institute of Management- Raipur and Digital Health Academy.

Commenting on the program, Dr. Rajendra Pratap Gupta, the Founder of Digital Health Academy, expressed, "Those without formal training in Digital Health will hit a career block in the next three to five years and so we developed this world-class course. This course emerged from an exhaustive two-year research effort involving eminent global authorities in Digital Health. With insights gathered from more than 60 influential figures across diverse healthcare sectors such as hospitals, pharmaceuticals, research and development, med-tech, information technology, regulatory bodies, and policy-making entities spanning regions like the USA, U.K., E.U., South-East Asia, and Africa, as well as from extensive research conducted in over 127 countries, this course was meticulously tailored to fulfill pertinent requirements. It stands as an exceptional amalgamation of a comprehensive framework, enriching content, and instruction by the foremost Digital Health experts globally."

Participants will benefit from an array of valuable learning materials, including comprehensive study resources covering vital topics, pre-recorded video lectures by accomplished Digital Health Practitioners, and curated reading materials featuring reputable journals and relevant articles.

Throughout the course, participants will earn certification by meeting minimum requirements, including achieving a 50 percent score at each level (Basic, Advanced, and Professional), active participation in webinars with a minimum 50 percent attendance, and successful completion of a satisfactory Dissertation.

Speaking about the course, Prof. (Dr.) Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, Indian Institute of Management said, “Our first batch of this program in collaboration with DHA has resulted in a very meaningful output as well as lovely testimonials. This prompts us to launch the second batch and we look forward to delivering an equally meaningful engagement with a new group.”

Eligibility and Application Details

Candidates aspiring to enroll in the Diploma Programme in Digital Health must hold a graduation degree or equivalent and be aged 25 years or above as of July 20, 2023. Professional degree holders are exempt from the age criteria. Proficiency in English is a mandatory requirement.

For the PG Certificate Programme in Digital Health, applicants should possess a graduation degree or its equivalent, along with a minimum of two years of relevant work experience in various healthcare roles. Proficiency in English is also obligatory for admission.

The selection process is meticulously designed to identify candidates who align with the programme's values and objectives. It involves two stages that evaluate candidates based on their profiles, experiences, and potential contributions.

Enrollment Deadline

The early application deadline for submissions is August 25, 2023, while the final application opportunity closes on September 25, 2023. For detailed information and enrollment, visit www.digitalacademy.health