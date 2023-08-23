President Murmu quotes Nelson Mandela, says never give up in life

Panaji: While citing former South Africa President Nelson Mandela's quote that ‘Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again’, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday advised youths that ‘No matter what the circumstances be, one should never give up’.



Murmu was speaking during the 34th convocation of Goa University at Raj Bhavan. She is on a three-day visit to Goa.

“The degrees and gold medals you have earned today will help you to get a job or start a business. But one quality that can take you far ahead is the 'courage' to never give up in life. No matter what the circumstances be, one should never give up,” she said, quoting Nelson Mandela.

“I am happy that 55 per cent degree holders and 60 percent gold medalist are girls,” she said, hailing the success of girl students.

“Technology and innovation play a major role in today's world. I am told that Goa University is promoting innovation and running a program ‘Digital Integrated System for Holistic Teaching and Virtual Orientations,” she said.

President Murmu emphasised that developing world-class competence in areas such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in our higher educational institutions is essential.

“I am happy to note that the Goa University has adopted five villages under the 'Unnat Bharat Abhiyan' where mussels and mushrooms are being cultivated by adopting the sustainability model,” she further said.

“Education is a lifelong process. A continuous learner will be able to seize opportunities as well as meet challenges in life. Today's youth will build a developed India in the 'Sankalp Kaal'. I am confident that you will fulfill the dream of taking India towards greater prosperity,” she said.