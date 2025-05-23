Redefining Education: The Rise of Online Degrees in India

In an era where digital transformation is redefining education, UNIVO Education stands at the forefront of enabling accessible, industry-relevant, and scalable online degree programs across India.

In an exclusive interview, Siddharth Banerjee, CEO of UNIVO Education, discusses how the organization is reshaping professional upskilling through strategic university partnerships, cutting-edge technology, and a learner-first approach. From bridging the academia-industry divide to empowering students from remote regions, Mr. Banerjee outlines UNIVO’s pivotal role in building a future-ready, digitally empowered workforce—and why online degrees are bec

1. What role does UNIVO play in upskilling professionals with career-focused degree programs?

UNIVO Education plays a transformative role in upskilling and reskilling learners/professionals through industry-aligned, career-focused degree programs via its partner universities. With a strong emphasis on making learners career-ready, UNIVO enables universities to offer new-age online degree courses in areas like AI, data science, cloud computing, and digital marketing, besides the evergreen favorites in management & technology degrees. By facilitating partnerships for partner universities with industry leaders like HCLTech, TCS iON, and KPMG, UNIVO attempts to bridge the industry-academia gap by integrating industry content, case studies, and industry mentorship into the online degree learning experience. These partnerships ensure that course content remains relevant, practical, and aligned with current job market demands and equip learners with the right skills, certifications, and hands-on exposure to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving job market.

2. How do you see online learning evolving & how is UNIVO shaping this transformation?

Ans: The delivery and consumption of education in India have been redefined over the past few years due to the triple convergence of policy reforms, technology disruption, and shifting societal perspectives. Online degree programs, especially in the last few years, are revolutionizing the Indian higher educational ecosystem by providing students with access to high-quality instruction from top-rated universities, regardless of their location or hectic schedules. These programs have evolved from being seen as non-mainstream to being essential parts of India's educational system, meeting the demands of contemporary students.

UNIVO is at the forefront of this transformation, enabling universities to go online to offer online degree programs. Univo is driving the digital transformation of higher education in India by partnering with universities to launch and scale high-quality online degree programs. Univobridges the gap between academia and industry by embedding job-ready skills, enabling interactive learning content, and offering career services. With a pan-India focus, UNIVO is making online degrees more accessible, relevant, and employable, helping institutions reach more learners and helping students unlock real-world opportunities.

3. What are your thoughts on the future of online higher education and EdTech’s role in India’s growth?

Online degree programs are a sunrise industry, bringing in a new era in India’s higher education landscape. Fueled by rapid digital adoption, shifting learner preferences, and evolving workforce demands, this sector is redefining how higher education is accessed and adopted. Online degrees are also getting strong recognition from employers/industry leaders, and academia alike. With progressive education policies by the government, online degrees are providing scalable opportunities for inclusive, skill-driven learning. As the demand for continuous upskilling grows, this sector is poised to be a key driver of India’s knowledge economy and long-term human capital development.

4. How are online degree programs revolutionizing education in India, and what impact do they have on learners?

Online degree programs are transforming India’s education ecosystem by democratizing access to quality learning at scale. With internet penetration reaching over 55% and more than 800 million active users, learners from remote and underserved regions can also now access programs from top-tier universities. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has also further given impetus to online degrees, promoting digital infrastructure and encouraging institutions to adopt flexible, multidisciplinary education models. These programs are not only cost-effective, often more affordable than on-campus alternatives, but also learner-centric, offering self-paced modules, real-time doubt resolution, and industry-relevant curricula. According to the 'Internet in India Report 2024' by IAMAI and Kantar, the country's internet user base is projected to surpass 900 million by 2025, with rural areas accounting for a significant portion of this growth, hence enabling a huge TAM (Total Addressable Market) for online degrees. For learners, this revolution means enhanced employability, flexibility to balance work and study, and access to a global classroom with convenience.​ As employers increasingly accept online degrees, these programs are becoming a powerful equalizer, bridging skill gaps, boosting professional mobility, and laying the foundation for India’s future-ready, digital-first workforce.

5. How is UNIVO leveraging technology to drive scalable and impactful learning experiences?

UNIVO is leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver scalable and impactful learning experiences across India and beyond. As a digital partner to universities, UNIVO works closely with leading institutions to enable high-quality, career-focused online degree programs with approaches that seamlessly integrate content delivery, assessment, engagement tracking, and personalized learning pathways. AI-driven tools and analytics help tailor education to individual needs, improve retention, and optimize academic performance. In summary, UNIVO leverages relevant technology plus the experience of good faculty of partner universities to enable quality outcomes for learners.