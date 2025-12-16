US Government Launches High-Paying Tech Force Program to Hire 1,000 Engineers

In a move that places the public sector squarely in competition with Silicon Valley, the US government has announced a new large-scale hiring initiative aimed at attracting top technology talent. The programme, called United States Tech Force, will recruit around 1,000 technology professionals in its first phase, offering salaries that can reach nearly Rs 1.6 crore per year.

Unveiled under the Trump administration, Tech Force is designed as a two-year, early-career programme that brings young engineers and technologists directly into federal service. Instead of starting their careers at startups or major technology firms, selected candidates will work as full-time government employees across various federal agencies, contributing to some of the country’s most critical technology modernisation efforts.

The programme is being led by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) in collaboration with other government departments. According to officials, participants will work on large-scale projects in high-demand areas such as artificial intelligence, software engineering, cybersecurity, data analytics and technical project management. The goal is to modernise ageing government systems while simultaneously creating a strong pipeline of tech talent for the future.

What sets Tech Force apart is the level of private-sector involvement backing the initiative. At least 28 major technology companies are supporting the programme, including Apple, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Meta, Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, Uber and xAI. While these companies will not directly hire candidates at the start, they will play a key role by providing training support, mentorship and learning opportunities. Participants will also gain exposure through speaker sessions featuring senior leaders and executives from these firms.

OPM Director Scott Kupor explained that the intention is not to push companies into early hiring commitments but to build long-term value for both the public and private sectors. “It wouldn’t be appropriate for us to ask companies to hire people without knowing who those people are,” he said. He added that he would be disappointed if the programme did not eventually lead to private-sector job offers.

In terms of compensation, the roles are expected to offer annual salaries between $130,000 and $195,000, roughly equivalent to Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.6 crore. Notably, the programme does not impose strict degree or prior work experience requirements, making it accessible to a broader pool of talented candidates. Applications will be posted on the USA Jobs portal, followed by a technical assessment, interviews with agency leaders and background verification. OPM will conduct initial screening, with final hiring decisions made by individual agencies.

Most positions will be based in Washington, DC, although some roles may allow for remote or hybrid work, depending on departmental needs. The jobs are strictly non-partisan and are not linked to the US DOGE Service.

While the focus remains on early-career professionals, Tech Force also opens doors for experienced engineering managers. Private companies can nominate employees to serve in government roles for two years, after which they may return to their original employers. Kupor noted that transitioning back should be smooth, subject to company policies and federal ethics rules.

The government aims to complete hiring for the first batch by the end of March and plans to make Tech Force an annual initiative. If successful, it could expand further, offering tech professionals a rare opportunity to serve in government while staying closely connected to the private tech ecosystem.