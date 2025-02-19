RoboRise 2025: School students shine in robotics and innovation challenge

Mumbai witnessed a groundbreaking display of young talent at RoboRise 2025, where over 100 teams from 35+ BMC schools competed in an intense robotics showdown. Organised under Project Udaan by The Innovation Story, the event was held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School, highlighting how STEM education is transforming municipal schools and empowering students with hands-on tech skills.

The competition featured two major events:

Ludo Showdown: A test of creativity and engineering, where students built robotic cars from scratch and competed in a high-energy race.

The Innovation Challenge: Over 80 teams presented prototypes designed to solve real-world problems, including fire-sensing neck belts, smart hygienic toilets, and advanced worker safety gear.

Encouraging Future Innovators

Chief Guest Ramanan Ramanathan, Chairperson of the National Expert Advisory Council, praised the young participants:

"It’s inspiring to see students not just learning about technology but applying it to real-world problems. Their innovative projects show a mindset shift—from learners to creators and problem-solvers."

Founder of The Innovation Story, Meenal Majumder, emphasised the importance of accessibility in STEM education: "Project Udaan is breaking barriers, ensuring every child—regardless of background—gets the chance to innovate and create. These students are not just learning about technology; they are shaping the future with it."

With 100,000+ student contact hours and a 50% female participation rate, Project Udaan is proving that hands-on STEM education can ignite curiosity, foster innovation, and pave the way for a tech-driven future.