60 bicycles distributed to poor students

Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani and Puthalapattu MLA Murali Mohan attended distributed 60 bicycles to poor students at Youth Hostel here on Saturday, sponsored by Social Integrated Rural Development Society (SIRDS).

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Pulivarthi Nani praised SIRDS for identifying students from remote areas, who walk to school daily and providing them bicycles. He urged all children to attend school regularly, concentrate on studies, and aim for a bright future.

MLA Murali Mohan said education changes lives and students must study responsibly. He advised students never to forget those, who help them and to give back to their school and village. He also commended SIRDS for the bicycle distribution.

Additional Superintendent of Police AR Srinivas Rao said hard work in studies attracts donors' support. He emphasised that education changes destinies and urged students to excel and reach great heights.

District Rural Development Project Director Shoban Babu, SIRDS secretary Marupuri Sekhar and others also spoke on the occasion.

MEO Praveen Kumar, SIRDS co-coordinators and others were present.