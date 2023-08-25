Scholarships for Students

Scholarship Name 1: LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship 2023

Description: LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship is an initiative of LIC Housing Finance Limited that aims to empower lower-income group students who are pursuing studies from Class 11 to post-graduation.

Eligibility: Open for Indian students who are currently studying in Class 11 and first year of graduation and post-graduation programmes (in the academic year 2023-24). Applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their previous qualifying examination. Annual family income of the applicant must not be more than INR 3,60,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 25,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: 30-09-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: Virchow Scholarship Program 2023

Description: Virchow Scholarship Program 2023 aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged girl students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to support their higher education.

Eligibility: Girl students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who have passed Class 10 or 12 and are currently studying in Class 11 or first-year of graduation (any stream) from government schools/colleges are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than INR 6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 15,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: 31-08-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship 2023

Description: Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2023, an initiative of Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, aims to support students pursuing finance-related courses to get admissions to reputed colleges and pursue their dream of a promising career and a better life.

Eligibility: Students pursuing 1st year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, BBI, BAF, and B.Sc. (Statistics) or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible.

Applicants must have secured a minimum of 80% marks in Classes 10 & 12 examinations.

The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 4 lakh.

Open for Indian nationals only.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to INR 5,00,000 per year for 3 years

Last Date to Apply: 15-09-2023