Scholarships for Students
Highlights
Scholarship Name 1: LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship 2023 Description: LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship is an initiative...
|Scholarship Name 1:
|LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship 2023
|Description:
|LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship is an initiative of LIC Housing Finance Limited that aims to empower lower-income group students who are pursuing studies from Class 11 to post-graduation.
|Eligibility:
|Open for Indian students who are currently studying in Class 11 and first year of graduation and post-graduation programmes (in the academic year 2023-24). Applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their previous qualifying examination. Annual family income of the applicant must not be more than INR 3,60,000 from all sources.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 25,000 per year
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-09-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/LHVC11
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Virchow Scholarship Program 2023
|Description:
|Virchow Scholarship Program 2023 aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged girl students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to support their higher education.
|Eligibility:
|Girl students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who have passed Class 10 or 12 and are currently studying in Class 11 or first-year of graduation (any stream) from government schools/colleges are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than INR 6 lakh from all sources.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 15,000 per year
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-08-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/VISC3
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship 2023
|Description:
|Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2023, an initiative of Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, aims to support students pursuing finance-related courses to get admissions to reputed colleges and pursue their dream of a promising career and a better life.
|Eligibility:
|Students pursuing 1st year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, BBI, BAF, and B.Sc. (Statistics) or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible.
|Applicants must have secured a minimum of 80% marks in Classes 10 & 12 examinations.
|The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 4 lakh.
|Open for Indian nationals only.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Scholarship up to INR 5,00,000 per year for 3 years
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-09-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/RMKSP1
