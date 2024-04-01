Live
- April Fools’ Day 2024: History, significance and all you want to know
- Reservoirs were full under BRS rule, says Nama Nageswara Rao
- Cancellation of VIP break darshan on April 2
- ‘Tillu Square’ creates sensation in first weekend
- Man held for keeping wild boar as pet
- Excise policy case: CM Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today
- Adani Ports handles record 420 MMT cargo globally with impressive 24 pc growth
- Fatal Boat Capsizing In Brahmaputra River Amid Storm: Three Lives Lost
- Utkal Divas today: Odias proud of their State and its heritage
- Bangalore South one of BJP’s safest LS constituencies
Just In
Scientists create replica of human ear that looks & feels natural
Researchers said they have assembled a replica of an adult human ear that looks and feels natural, using state-of-the-art tissue engineering techniques and a 3D printer.
New Delhi: Researchers said they have assembled a replica of an adult human ear that looks and feels natural, using state-of-the-art tissue engineering techniques and a 3D printer.
Currently, several surgeons build a replacement ear using cartilage removed from a child’s ribs, an operation that can be painful and scarring.
The resulting graft can be crafted to resemble the recipient’s other ear, it generally does not have the same flexibility.
Now, researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and Cornell Engineering in the US produced grafts that offer “well-defined anatomy and the correct biomechanical properties for those who are born with a congenital malformation or who lose an ear later in life”.
Ear reconstruction requires multiple surgeries and an incredible amount of artistry and finesse.
“This new technology may eventually provide an option that feels real for thousands needing surgery to correct outer ear deformities,” said Dr. Jason Spector, chief of the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Centre.
According to the study published in the journal Acta Biomaterialia, Dr Spector and his team used sterilised animal-derived cartilage treated to remove anything that could trigger immune rejection.
Over the next three to six months, the structure developed into cartilage containing tissue that closely replicated the ear’s anatomical features.
However, the engineered material was not as strong as natural cartilage and could tear.
To remedy this issue, Dr Spector plans to add “chondrocytes” to the mix. “Those cells would lay down the elastic proteins that make ear cartilage so robust, producing a graft that would be biomechanically much more similar to the native ear,” he said.