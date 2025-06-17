SSC GD Constable Result 2025 to Be Released Soon

  • Menu
The Staff Selection Commission will soon announce the SSC GD Constable 2025 results.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon announce the SSC GD Constable Result 2025. The result will be made using the final answer key, adjusted (normalized) marks, and cut-off scores.

The result is expected to be out in June 2025, along with the cut-off marks for each state and union territory. These cut-offs will be shown in a PDF file. This year, SSC is filling 53,690 job posts in CAPFs, SSF, and Assam Rifles.

The merit list will also be shared as a PDF. It will have the names, roll numbers, and ranks of the selected candidates. These candidates will move to the next stage — the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST).

The SSC GD Constable exam 2025 was held online from February 4 to 25, 2025. The physical tests will happen after the online exam results are out.

How to Check SSC GD Constable Result 2025:

Go to the official website: ssc.gov.in

Click on the link that says SSC GD Constable Result 2025

Check your result in the PDF file

Download and save the PDF for later

