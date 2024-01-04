Live
SSC March 2024 exam fee payment revised
Hyderabad: The Director of Government Examination on Wednesday announced that the last date to pay the SSC Public Examinations, March 2024, fee by students to the school headmaster with a late fee of Rs500 has been revised to January 8.
The school headmaster has to remit the exam fee to the sub-treasury/treasury branch of SBI on January 9. The revised due dates apply to both regular and private once-failed candidates wishing to appear for the SSC, OSSC and Vocational public examinations. For more details students can visit the official website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/, said a senior officer.
