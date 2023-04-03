SSC public exams from today

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana is all geared up to conduct the SSC public examination starting from today. The education department has stated that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth examination process across the State. Approximately 4.93 lakh students, consisting of 2.49 lakh boys and 2.44 lakh girls, are scheduled to appear for the examination in Telangana.

The examination is set to take place from April 3 to 13, with 2,652 centers being utilized for the same. The board has appointed a total of 34,000 invigilators to oversee the examination process, and 144 flying squads have been set up to monitor the exams. Students are advised not to bring any papers other than their hall tickets, and they are strictly prohibited from bringing any electronic devices, cell phones or calculators into the examination centers.

A senior official from the BSE stated that, "In light of the rising temperatures, all necessary precautions have been taken as per the orders of the Telangana Education Minister, P Sabita Indra Reddy. A special control room has been set up to ensure a smooth examination process, and all examination centres will be under CCTV surveillance. Asha workers will be deployed at all centres, and medical and health department staff along with medical kits containing ORS packets and first aid kits will be available at all examination centres."

Additionally, RTC buses will be operating before and after the exams to provide convenience to students. They can travel for free from the stop nearest to their residences to the examination centre. Furthermore, all xerox shops near the examination centres will be closed during the examinations.

After two years, the board is going to conduct the examination based on 100 percent syllabus. The examination will consist of six papers instead of 11 papers, and the question paper pattern has been changed this year. Candidates will be allowed into the centres one hour prior to the commencement of the examinations scheduled from 9.30 am to 12.30 noon.