Students can download SSC hall-tickets from today

Guntur: Students studying SSC may download their SSC Public Examinations hall-ticket from Monday, according to Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy. In a statement, he informed that hall-tickets can be downloaded from the WWW.bse.ap.gov.in website by the concerned school headmaster from their school login (username, school code, and password secured by the school).

The individuals can also download their hall-ticket by selecting these fields, stream, district, school name, name of the student and date of birth from Monday, 12 noon onwards. The SSC board has taken steps to distribute the SSC Public Examinations hall-tickets in the backdrop of the beginning of examinations from March 18. According to the SSE Board officials, the examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The Board officials are making elaborate arrangements to conduct the SSC examinations.