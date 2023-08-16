Students participate in placement process at IIT Delhi

New Delhi: Among the 21 students of the first batch who received their degrees at the 54th Annual Convocation of the Institute on 12 August, 19 participated in the placement process. Of these, 18 students received a total of 21 offers from different organisations and sectors, IIT Delhi said.



A total of 27 organisations participated in the placement for a total of 30 roles. Two students of the inaugural batch have chosen to pursue academic research, with one of them enrolled in a PhD program.

During the MPP program, the students interacted with prominent organisations, such as Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, International Rice Research Institute, ID Insight and WRI, among others. These interactions contributed to their understanding of policy issues on the ground across various sectors.

The students also carried out internships during the summer break at the end of their first year. Some of the organizations where the batch did internships are: EY, NITI Aayog, Sattva Consulting, Social Alpha and Data Security Council of India.

The IIT Delhi said that the placements showcased the students' versatility, with 47 per cent students being placed in think tanks and research organizations, 21 per cent in consulting, 16 per cent in government roles, and 16 per cent in various other types of organisations.

Some of the organisations where the students have been placed are, CEEW, EY, Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology (FAST) India, India Semiconductor Mission (Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology), Wadhwani AI, WASH Institute, and World Resource Institute, the official added.

“We are delighted to see the first batch of our Masters in Public Policy graduates getting good placements. We believe that our School of Public Policy can make a difference in supporting evidence-based policy analysis and supporting the goals of the Institute to make an impact in society”, said Director, IIT Delhi Prof Rangan Banerjee.

The students were placed across different sectors – 58 Per cent ventured into the public and social sectors, 11 per cent into energy and climate change-related sectors, another 16 per cent into the ever-evolving digital economy, and the remaining into science and technology policy. All these organizations and roles are focused on contributing to long-term policy impact, and societal well-being, and sustainability, official added.

Talking about the MPP program, Prof. Sanjiva Prasad, Head, School of Public Policy, said: “The School of Public Policy at IIT Delhi applauds its first MPP batch for their exceptional achievements and congratulates them on their diverse placements that perfectly reflect the School’s ethos, which encourages students to think differently and pursue non-conventional paths. The success of this inaugural batch reinforces the School's commitment to transforming students into top-quality policy professionals and scholars.”