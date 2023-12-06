TalentSprint, IIM Lucknow to Launch Executive General Management Program

Hyderabad: TalentSprint, and the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, a top ranked IIM as per NIRF 2023, have announced their strategic partnership and the launch of an Executive General Management Program for modern-day professionals. This collaboration brings together the strengths of two esteemed institutions and promises to empower professionals and executives seeking to enhance their general management capabilities.



IIM Lucknow, renowned for its exceptional academic rigor, industry-relevant curriculum, and distinguished faculty, has consistently ranked among the top management institutes globally. With a legacy of excellence spanning four decades, IIM Lucknow has been a harbinger of innovation and leadership in the field of management education. Over the last decade, TalentSprint has earned its reputation as a pioneer in delivering new-age, high-impact executive education programs through its innovative technology-driven platform. Its commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry has been instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous professionals across diverse sectors.

Prof. Archana Shukla, Director of IIM Lucknow, said, “At IIM Lucknow, we are committed to offering top-notch management education. There's a very high demand for general management professionals who can understand how everything in an organization works together and can find solutions with a holistic view. We are thrilled about our partnership with TalentSprint. We think that through this strategic collaboration, we can make learning experiences that can truly change careers for the better.”

Dr. Santanu Paul, the Founding CEO, and MD of TalentSprint, stated, "We are delighted to collaborate with IIM Lucknow, a beacon of excellence in management education. This partnership represents the convergence of academic rigor and technological innovation, aimed at empowering professionals to lead in an ever-evolving and highly disrupted business landscape."

The 11-month Executive General Management Program, being offered as part of this collaboration, is designed to equip professionals and executives with the expertise and managerial acumen required to excel in today's dynamic business landscape.

The executive-friendly format of the programme, requiring 220 hours of immersive learning that includes 12 days of campus visit to IIM Lucknow, aims to offer the professionals with greater understanding of the complexities of modern businesses and the various macro-economic parameters shaping it. Leveraging the unique strengths of IIM Lucknow's esteemed faculty and TalentSprint's state-of-the-art online learning platform, this program promises to be a game-changer for those aspiring to hone their general management prowess. To know more about the program, visit https://talentsprint.com/course/executive-general-management-program-iim-lucknow