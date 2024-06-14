Telangana ICET 2024 Entrance Exam Results to be Declared today

The results of the Telangana ICET 2024 entrance exam, conducted for admissions to MBA and MCA courses for the academic year 2024-25, will be released on June 14 (Friday) at 3 pm. The authorities have finalized arrangements to announce the results on the said date and time. Students can check the results on the official website post the declaration.

The entrance exams were held in 116 centers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states on June 5 and 6. A total of 77,942 students appeared for the exams across the state. Kakatiya University, Warangal was responsible for conducting the ICET entrance exam this year.

Based on the rank obtained in the Telangana ICET examination, admissions will be granted to MBA and MCA courses in universities and affiliated colleges within the Telangana state for the academic year 2024-25. Students are advised to keep a lookout for the official announcement of the results at 3PM.