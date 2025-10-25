Live
Telangana intermediate exams schedule announced
The Telangana Intermediate Board has officially confirmed the dates for the upcoming Intermediate examinations, which are set to take place from 25th February to 18th March.
In addition to the exam schedule, the Board has introduced changes to the Intermediate syllabus.
Notably, the first-year curriculum will now include laboratory sessions and practical assessments, ensuring a more hands-on educational experience for students.
