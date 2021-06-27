Telangana: Schools, Junior colleges to have online classes only

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has postponed the decision to reopen educational institutions physically and decided to hold online classes for schools and junior colleges from July.

This decision was taken on Saturday following representation by the Progressive Recognised Teachers' Union. The PRTU representatives met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and explained the hardships faced by the teaching community in conducting physical classes.

They informed the Chief Minister that even vaccination of all teachers was not yet complete. They urged the government to see that all teachers get vaccinated before deciding to reopen the schools.

They also felt that since experts and even the Centre had issued an alert regarding the third wave, it would not be advisable to reopen the schools from July 1.

Following this, KCR instructed Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to issue necessary orders ensuring that 50 per cent of the teachers should attend the schools daily to monitor the online classes during the working days.

Earlier, the government has proposed to open all educational institutions, including junior colleges and hold physical classes from July 1 as the government had lifted all lockdown restrictions.

PRTU-TS leaders urged the Chief Minister to solve the problems being faced by teachers. Their demands include complete division of cadre based on the newly formed districts and giving promotions, starting the process of transfers.

The Chief Minister has reportedly assured the teachers that their problems will be resolved Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, MLCs K Janardhan Reddy, K Raghotham Reddy, PRTU TS State president P Sripal Reddy, General Secretary, B Kamalakar Rao and others were present.