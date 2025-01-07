Live
TG BIE extends last date for exam fee payment to Jan 16
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) on Tuesday extended the due date for payment of exam fees for IPE 2025 for all regular, private students up to January 16.
According to the TGBIE, candidates should pay the exam fee at their respective junior colleges. The Board has permitted all junior colleges to remit the exam fee amount using the internet banking facility up to January 16, and after that, a Rs 2500 fine will be imposed.
